All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1811 LAKE TRAVIS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1811 LAKE TRAVIS Drive
Last updated June 3 2019 at 5:57 PM

1811 LAKE TRAVIS Drive

1811 Lake Travis Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1811 Lake Travis Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful Home in a great neighborhood! This house is in pristine condition and ready for new family. Pretty good size Kitchen with island overlooks family room with gas log fireplace. Master bath and kitchen both have ceramic floors. Very well kept back yard. Kitchen has appliances and refrigerator. 4th bedroom with French Doors can be used for office. There is a community pond with benches and walking trail at walking distance. Also within walking distance: Walmart, Gas Station, Vet, Emergency medical facilities, Sonic, CVS AND there is a City Park with Playground Equipment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 LAKE TRAVIS Drive have any available units?
1811 LAKE TRAVIS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1811 LAKE TRAVIS Drive have?
Some of 1811 LAKE TRAVIS Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 LAKE TRAVIS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1811 LAKE TRAVIS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 LAKE TRAVIS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1811 LAKE TRAVIS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1811 LAKE TRAVIS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1811 LAKE TRAVIS Drive offers parking.
Does 1811 LAKE TRAVIS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 LAKE TRAVIS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 LAKE TRAVIS Drive have a pool?
No, 1811 LAKE TRAVIS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1811 LAKE TRAVIS Drive have accessible units?
No, 1811 LAKE TRAVIS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 LAKE TRAVIS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1811 LAKE TRAVIS Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary