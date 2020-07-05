1811 LAKE TRAVIS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Beautiful Home in a great neighborhood! This house is in pristine condition and ready for new family. Pretty good size Kitchen with island overlooks family room with gas log fireplace. Master bath and kitchen both have ceramic floors. Very well kept back yard. Kitchen has appliances and refrigerator. 4th bedroom with French Doors can be used for office. There is a community pond with benches and walking trail at walking distance. Also within walking distance: Walmart, Gas Station, Vet, Emergency medical facilities, Sonic, CVS AND there is a City Park with Playground Equipment.