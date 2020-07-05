1810 Giddings Court

Amenities

A Must See Home: A Traditional Home COMPLETELY RENOVATED with Modern Appeal in Allen! This home has an open-floor plan with: (1) all hardwood and tile flooring , (2) four spacious bedrooms, (3) open-concept kitchen with an ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTERS, double sinks, built-in appliances (stove, microwave, oven and dishwasher), and large kitchen pantry cabinets, (4) UPGRADED BATHROOMS; and (5) breakfast nook overlooking the backyard, (6) formal dining room overlooking the front yard, (7) living room with a fireplace, and (8) laundry room. GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT! Close to schools, supermarkets, shops, and parks. This stunning home is filled with NATURAL LIGHT and character. A true gem!