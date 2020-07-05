All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1810 Giddings Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1810 Giddings Court
Last updated July 30 2019 at 10:42 AM

1810 Giddings Court

1810 Giddings Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1810 Giddings Court, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A Must See Home: A Traditional Home COMPLETELY RENOVATED with Modern Appeal in Allen! This home has an open-floor plan with: (1) all hardwood and tile flooring , (2) four spacious bedrooms, (3) open-concept kitchen with an ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTERS, double sinks, built-in appliances (stove, microwave, oven and dishwasher), and large kitchen pantry cabinets, (4) UPGRADED BATHROOMS; and (5) breakfast nook overlooking the backyard, (6) formal dining room overlooking the front yard, (7) living room with a fireplace, and (8) laundry room. GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT! Close to schools, supermarkets, shops, and parks. This stunning home is filled with NATURAL LIGHT and character. A true gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Giddings Court have any available units?
1810 Giddings Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 Giddings Court have?
Some of 1810 Giddings Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Giddings Court currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Giddings Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Giddings Court pet-friendly?
No, 1810 Giddings Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1810 Giddings Court offer parking?
Yes, 1810 Giddings Court offers parking.
Does 1810 Giddings Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 Giddings Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Giddings Court have a pool?
No, 1810 Giddings Court does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Giddings Court have accessible units?
No, 1810 Giddings Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Giddings Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1810 Giddings Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary