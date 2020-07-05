1807 Giddings Court

Amenities
Absolutely Beautifully updated Allen home, with some pretty fantastic upgrades including Light Fixtures throughout, New Carpet (2019), New Ceiling Fans, Painted Cabinets throughout the home, Engineered wood flooring, ceramic tile flooring, Granite kitchen countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and a recently replaced roof. Situated on a great Cul De Sac street with a Huge backyard with plenty of space for the children to play and the dogs to run. No smokers. Pets negotiable. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted. CHECK AVAILABILITY DATE