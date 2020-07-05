All apartments in Allen
Last updated April 21 2019 at 1:36 PM

1807 Giddings Court

1807 Giddings Court · No Longer Available
Location

1807 Giddings Court, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Absolutely Beautifully updated Allen home, with some pretty fantastic upgrades including Light Fixtures throughout, New Carpet (2019), New Ceiling Fans, Painted Cabinets throughout the home, Engineered wood flooring, ceramic tile flooring, Granite kitchen countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and a recently replaced roof. Situated on a great Cul De Sac street with a Huge backyard with plenty of space for the children to play and the dogs to run. No smokers. Pets negotiable. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted. CHECK AVAILABILITY DATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Giddings Court have any available units?
1807 Giddings Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 Giddings Court have?
Some of 1807 Giddings Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Giddings Court currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Giddings Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Giddings Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1807 Giddings Court is pet friendly.
Does 1807 Giddings Court offer parking?
Yes, 1807 Giddings Court offers parking.
Does 1807 Giddings Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1807 Giddings Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Giddings Court have a pool?
No, 1807 Giddings Court does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Giddings Court have accessible units?
No, 1807 Giddings Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Giddings Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 Giddings Court has units with dishwashers.

