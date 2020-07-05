All apartments in Allen
18 Buchanan Place
18 Buchanan Place

18 Buchanan Place · No Longer Available
Location

18 Buchanan Place, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,400 sq ft, 2 story home in Allen! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Buchanan Place have any available units?
18 Buchanan Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 18 Buchanan Place currently offering any rent specials?
18 Buchanan Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Buchanan Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Buchanan Place is pet friendly.
Does 18 Buchanan Place offer parking?
No, 18 Buchanan Place does not offer parking.
Does 18 Buchanan Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Buchanan Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Buchanan Place have a pool?
No, 18 Buchanan Place does not have a pool.
Does 18 Buchanan Place have accessible units?
No, 18 Buchanan Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Buchanan Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Buchanan Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Buchanan Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Buchanan Place does not have units with air conditioning.

