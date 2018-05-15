Rent Calculator
Last updated May 15 2019
1716 Honey Creek Lane
1716 Honey Creek Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1716 Honey Creek Lane, Allen, TX 75002
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4890017)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1716 Honey Creek Lane have any available units?
1716 Honey Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Allen, TX
.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Allen Rent Report
.
Is 1716 Honey Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Honey Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Honey Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1716 Honey Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1716 Honey Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 1716 Honey Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1716 Honey Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 Honey Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Honey Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 1716 Honey Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Honey Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 1716 Honey Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Honey Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 Honey Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 Honey Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1716 Honey Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
