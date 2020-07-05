All apartments in Allen
1707 White Rock Court
1707 White Rock Court

1707 White Rock Court · No Longer Available
Location

1707 White Rock Court, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming one story home features a bright and open layout. Spacious kitchen, attached garage, over sized living and dining area, and bedrooms with lots of closet space. Located on a quiet cul de sac near greenbelt!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 White Rock Court have any available units?
1707 White Rock Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 White Rock Court have?
Some of 1707 White Rock Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 White Rock Court currently offering any rent specials?
1707 White Rock Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 White Rock Court pet-friendly?
No, 1707 White Rock Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1707 White Rock Court offer parking?
Yes, 1707 White Rock Court offers parking.
Does 1707 White Rock Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 White Rock Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 White Rock Court have a pool?
No, 1707 White Rock Court does not have a pool.
Does 1707 White Rock Court have accessible units?
No, 1707 White Rock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 White Rock Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 White Rock Court has units with dishwashers.

