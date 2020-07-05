This charming one story home features a bright and open layout. Spacious kitchen, attached garage, over sized living and dining area, and bedrooms with lots of closet space. Located on a quiet cul de sac near greenbelt!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1707 White Rock Court have any available units?
1707 White Rock Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
What amenities does 1707 White Rock Court have?
Some of 1707 White Rock Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 White Rock Court currently offering any rent specials?
1707 White Rock Court is not currently offering any rent specials.