Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:27 PM

1707 Coronado Street

1707 Coronado St · No Longer Available
Location

1707 Coronado St, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Ryland Elkwood II Patio Home located in Cottonwood Creek! 2 Story, silestone kitchen counters, stainless appliances, maple - finished cabinets. Double-doors into office at enrty, 9 ft ceilings, 2 inch blinds, wood floors in living areas, ceramic tile in baths, large master bedroom, and bath, separate shower, garden tub, walk-in closets, separate utility room, gas heat, upgrades through-out. Oversized rear entry garage, sprinkler system and fenced back yard. HOA paid by Owner and includes community pool, spa, & grills, front lawn maintenance and some shrub trimming. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Coronado Street have any available units?
1707 Coronado Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 Coronado Street have?
Some of 1707 Coronado Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Coronado Street currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Coronado Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Coronado Street pet-friendly?
No, 1707 Coronado Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1707 Coronado Street offer parking?
Yes, 1707 Coronado Street offers parking.
Does 1707 Coronado Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Coronado Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Coronado Street have a pool?
Yes, 1707 Coronado Street has a pool.
Does 1707 Coronado Street have accessible units?
No, 1707 Coronado Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Coronado Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 Coronado Street has units with dishwashers.

