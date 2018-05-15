1707 Coronado Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gorgeous Ryland Elkwood II Patio Home located in Cottonwood Creek! 2 Story, silestone kitchen counters, stainless appliances, maple - finished cabinets. Double-doors into office at enrty, 9 ft ceilings, 2 inch blinds, wood floors in living areas, ceramic tile in baths, large master bedroom, and bath, separate shower, garden tub, walk-in closets, separate utility room, gas heat, upgrades through-out. Oversized rear entry garage, sprinkler system and fenced back yard. HOA paid by Owner and includes community pool, spa, & grills, front lawn maintenance and some shrub trimming. Available Now!