1702 Tulare Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room playground media room

Gorgeous Move in Ready home w Exemplary Allen ISD schools. Upgrades throughout w hand scraped hardwoods and Spiral staircase. Spacious formal Living & Dining room. Family Room w soaring 2-story ceilings & tons of natural light. Gourmet kitchen w beautiful granite counter-tops, island, built-in appliances & SS refrigerator. Downstairs Study w attached bath. Huge Master Suite w jetted tub, separate vanities & walk-in closet. 2nd level has loft style game room, media room & secondary bedrooms. Perfect location within walking distance to Chandler Elementary school, Kids playground, lake & jogging trails. Close to Walmart Super Center, Bank of America, Walgreens, Restaurants etc. Available for SALE too. Call Agent.