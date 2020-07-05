All apartments in Allen
1702 Tulare Drive

Location

1702 Tulare Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
playground
media room
Gorgeous Move in Ready home w Exemplary Allen ISD schools. Upgrades throughout w hand scraped hardwoods and Spiral staircase. Spacious formal Living & Dining room. Family Room w soaring 2-story ceilings & tons of natural light. Gourmet kitchen w beautiful granite counter-tops, island, built-in appliances & SS refrigerator. Downstairs Study w attached bath. Huge Master Suite w jetted tub, separate vanities & walk-in closet. 2nd level has loft style game room, media room & secondary bedrooms. Perfect location within walking distance to Chandler Elementary school, Kids playground, lake & jogging trails. Close to Walmart Super Center, Bank of America, Walgreens, Restaurants etc. Available for SALE too. Call Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 Tulare Drive have any available units?
1702 Tulare Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 Tulare Drive have?
Some of 1702 Tulare Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 Tulare Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Tulare Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Tulare Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1702 Tulare Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1702 Tulare Drive offer parking?
No, 1702 Tulare Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1702 Tulare Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Tulare Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Tulare Drive have a pool?
No, 1702 Tulare Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Tulare Drive have accessible units?
No, 1702 Tulare Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Tulare Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1702 Tulare Drive has units with dishwashers.

