Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:04 PM

1700 Estacado Drive

1700 Estacabo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Estacabo Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Beautiful & well kept home nestled in a centralized location of W. Allen, close to ALL amenities-Fairview&AllenVill.ShpgCtr, Restaurants,Hospitals, & EasyAcces to Hwy75&Hwy 121. CornerLot, OpenLayout, SoaringCeiling, Light&Bright. Beautiful hardwood floor on the first floor, Office, stairs & gameroom Upstairs. BigKitchen w GraniteCtops, LotsofCabs, HugeWalkInPantry, Newer Stainless Appliances including SidebySide Ref. Gameroom upstairs & 3 Generous size BRs. MstrBR suite offers 2Vanities,HugeWIC, SepTub&Shower. Sprinkler sys & Huge sideyard. CommSwimPool, Park & Jogging Trail. HOA maintain front yard. AppFee is 50 per adult 18 years old & above.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Estacado Drive have any available units?
1700 Estacado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Estacado Drive have?
Some of 1700 Estacado Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Estacado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Estacado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Estacado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Estacado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1700 Estacado Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Estacado Drive offers parking.
Does 1700 Estacado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Estacado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Estacado Drive have a pool?
No, 1700 Estacado Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Estacado Drive have accessible units?
No, 1700 Estacado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Estacado Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Estacado Drive has units with dishwashers.

