Last updated April 19 2019 at 5:55 AM

1630 Warm Springs Drive

1630 Warm Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1630 Warm Springs Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPLIT MASTER; $ bedrooms: formal dining + nook area; large open kitchen has 48-inch cabinets. gas cooking; larger rear yard; 6 minutes to 75; Allen ISD. Uses less expensive gas for winter heating and hot water. Previously recognized as Energy Star construction. In-ground sprinkler system for easier yard maintenance. NEW LAMINATE being installed April 21st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Warm Springs Drive have any available units?
1630 Warm Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 Warm Springs Drive have?
Some of 1630 Warm Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 Warm Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Warm Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Warm Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1630 Warm Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1630 Warm Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1630 Warm Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 1630 Warm Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 Warm Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Warm Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 1630 Warm Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1630 Warm Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 1630 Warm Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Warm Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 Warm Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

