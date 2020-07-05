1630 Warm Springs Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

SPLIT MASTER; $ bedrooms: formal dining + nook area; large open kitchen has 48-inch cabinets. gas cooking; larger rear yard; 6 minutes to 75; Allen ISD. Uses less expensive gas for winter heating and hot water. Previously recognized as Energy Star construction. In-ground sprinkler system for easier yard maintenance. NEW LAMINATE being installed April 21st