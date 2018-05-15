1628 Gladewater Drive

Amenities
Exquisite Mediterranean with Luxurious style & Fabulous Front Greenbelt View!Dramatic soaring entry w-dble illuminated staircases,custom iron balconies,upgraded marble & hardwood flooring,crown molding, archways.Elegant form liv & din rms plus 2nd bedrm dn w-full bath.Stunning 2-story fam room w-amazing wall of windows,dble mantle,built-in bookcases-Open to kitchen.Chef's kitchen offers granite oversized isl,hge pantry,tons of counter & cab space,butler's pantry w-wine bar.Private mstr ste w-sitting area,his-her closets,dble dressing room mirrors,coffee bar,beautiful spa-like bath.Four lrge secondary BR up,plus huge game rm & media rooms.Lrge utility room w-sink,cabs.Pool sized bckyard w-recently stained fence.