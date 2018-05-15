All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1628 Gladewater Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1628 Gladewater Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:29 AM

1628 Gladewater Drive

1628 Gladewater Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1628 Gladewater Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Exquisite Mediterranean with Luxurious style & Fabulous Front Greenbelt View!Dramatic soaring entry w-dble illuminated staircases,custom iron balconies,upgraded marble & hardwood flooring,crown molding, archways.Elegant form liv & din rms plus 2nd bedrm dn w-full bath.Stunning 2-story fam room w-amazing wall of windows,dble mantle,built-in bookcases-Open to kitchen.Chef's kitchen offers granite oversized isl,hge pantry,tons of counter & cab space,butler's pantry w-wine bar.Private mstr ste w-sitting area,his-her closets,dble dressing room mirrors,coffee bar,beautiful spa-like bath.Four lrge secondary BR up,plus huge game rm & media rooms.Lrge utility room w-sink,cabs.Pool sized bckyard w-recently stained fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 Gladewater Drive have any available units?
1628 Gladewater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1628 Gladewater Drive have?
Some of 1628 Gladewater Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 Gladewater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1628 Gladewater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 Gladewater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1628 Gladewater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1628 Gladewater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1628 Gladewater Drive offers parking.
Does 1628 Gladewater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 Gladewater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 Gladewater Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1628 Gladewater Drive has a pool.
Does 1628 Gladewater Drive have accessible units?
No, 1628 Gladewater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 Gladewater Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1628 Gladewater Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary