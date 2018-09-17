All apartments in Allen
Last updated August 31 2019

1625 Collin Dr

1625 Collin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1625 Collin Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1625 Collin Dr, Allen, TX 75002 - Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,342 sq ft, 2 story home in Allen! Spacious living room with beautiful dark wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard with stone slab, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

(RLNE5114569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
