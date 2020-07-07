All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1621 Roma Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1621 Roma Lane
Last updated May 6 2020 at 6:30 AM

1621 Roma Lane

1621 Roma Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1621 Roma Lane, Allen, TX 75013
Suncreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Welcome to the ultimate custom home located in the heart of Allen TX. This gorgeous home features an open kitchen that is a chef's dream, five burner cook top, SS appliances, granite counters, functional island, custom wood cabinetry, 9’ X 7’ pantry and more. High ceiling entryway leads to a bright open living room. The Spacious Master bedroom open access to one of your THREE balconies. Game room with full wet bar upstairs. Custom Stereo system, new water heater replaced less than a year, many upgrades. Great space to entertain inside and out. This house has it all, It’s a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Roma Lane have any available units?
1621 Roma Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 Roma Lane have?
Some of 1621 Roma Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 Roma Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Roma Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Roma Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1621 Roma Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1621 Roma Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1621 Roma Lane offers parking.
Does 1621 Roma Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Roma Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Roma Lane have a pool?
No, 1621 Roma Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Roma Lane have accessible units?
No, 1621 Roma Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Roma Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1621 Roma Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary