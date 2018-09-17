All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1612 Country Bend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1612 Country Bend
Last updated November 21 2019 at 11:40 PM

1612 Country Bend

1612 Country Bend · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1612 Country Bend, Allen, TX 75002
Summerfield

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Spacious home on corner lot, move-in ready! No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 Country Bend have any available units?
1612 Country Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 1612 Country Bend currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Country Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Country Bend pet-friendly?
No, 1612 Country Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1612 Country Bend offer parking?
No, 1612 Country Bend does not offer parking.
Does 1612 Country Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 Country Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Country Bend have a pool?
No, 1612 Country Bend does not have a pool.
Does 1612 Country Bend have accessible units?
No, 1612 Country Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Country Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1612 Country Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does 1612 Country Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 1612 Country Bend does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary