Last updated January 10 2020 at 4:16 PM

1607 Albrook Drive

1607 Albrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1607 Albrook Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Cottonwood Bend

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**

Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,057 sq ft, 2 story home in Allen! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 Albrook Drive have any available units?
1607 Albrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1607 Albrook Drive have?
Some of 1607 Albrook Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1607 Albrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1607 Albrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 Albrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1607 Albrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1607 Albrook Drive offer parking?
No, 1607 Albrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1607 Albrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 Albrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 Albrook Drive have a pool?
No, 1607 Albrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1607 Albrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1607 Albrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 Albrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1607 Albrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

