Last updated September 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

1600 Mountain Side Drive

1600 Mountain Side Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Mountain Side Dr, Allen, TX 75002
Cottonwood Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in great location.Master Bed room with large shower and walk-in closet.Kitchen with granite counter top. A split floor plan providing privacy to the Master Bedroom.Nice back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Mountain Side Drive have any available units?
1600 Mountain Side Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 Mountain Side Drive have?
Some of 1600 Mountain Side Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Mountain Side Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Mountain Side Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Mountain Side Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Mountain Side Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1600 Mountain Side Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Mountain Side Drive offers parking.
Does 1600 Mountain Side Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 Mountain Side Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Mountain Side Drive have a pool?
No, 1600 Mountain Side Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Mountain Side Drive have accessible units?
No, 1600 Mountain Side Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Mountain Side Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 Mountain Side Drive has units with dishwashers.

