Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1600 Mountain Side Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1600 Mountain Side Drive
Last updated September 2 2019 at 10:45 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1600 Mountain Side Drive
1600 Mountain Side Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
1600 Mountain Side Dr, Allen, TX 75002
Cottonwood Bend
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in great location.Master Bed room with large shower and walk-in closet.Kitchen with granite counter top. A split floor plan providing privacy to the Master Bedroom.Nice back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1600 Mountain Side Drive have any available units?
1600 Mountain Side Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Allen, TX
.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Allen Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1600 Mountain Side Drive have?
Some of 1600 Mountain Side Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1600 Mountain Side Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Mountain Side Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Mountain Side Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Mountain Side Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Allen
.
Does 1600 Mountain Side Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Mountain Side Drive offers parking.
Does 1600 Mountain Side Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 Mountain Side Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Mountain Side Drive have a pool?
No, 1600 Mountain Side Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Mountain Side Drive have accessible units?
No, 1600 Mountain Side Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Mountain Side Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 Mountain Side Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Similar Pages
Allen 1 Bedrooms
Allen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200
Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Sherman, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Coppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary