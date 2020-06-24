All apartments in Allen
157 W Way Circle
157 W Way Circle

157 West Way Circle · No Longer Available
Location

157 West Way Circle, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained one story home features an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a nice sized family room and has a large backyard with privacy fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 W Way Circle have any available units?
157 W Way Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 157 W Way Circle have?
Some of 157 W Way Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 W Way Circle currently offering any rent specials?
157 W Way Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 W Way Circle pet-friendly?
No, 157 W Way Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 157 W Way Circle offer parking?
Yes, 157 W Way Circle offers parking.
Does 157 W Way Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 W Way Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 W Way Circle have a pool?
No, 157 W Way Circle does not have a pool.
Does 157 W Way Circle have accessible units?
No, 157 W Way Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 157 W Way Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 W Way Circle has units with dishwashers.

