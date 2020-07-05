All apartments in Allen
1538 Evergreen Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1538 Evergreen Drive

1538 Evergreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1538 Evergreen Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Greengate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Great floor plan with several wide open spaces to enjoy with family and friends. Covered patio to enjoy the outdoors. New fence in January 2019. Walking distance to 2 parks and school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

