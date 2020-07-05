1528 Gardenia Drive

GREAT LOCATION! Allen ISD! Great home with a good size back yard. Split bedroom floor plan. Large Family room. Walking distance to elementary school. Property is Tenant occupied until June 1st. Owner will have carpets cleaned and interior freshly painted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
