All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1528 Gardenia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1528 Gardenia Drive
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:09 PM

1528 Gardenia Drive

1528 Gardenia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1528 Gardenia Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Greengate

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT LOCATION! Allen ISD! Great home with a good size back yard. Split bedroom floor plan. Large Family room. Walking distance to elementary school. Property is Tenant occupied until June 1st. Owner will have carpets cleaned and interior freshly painted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 Gardenia Drive have any available units?
1528 Gardenia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1528 Gardenia Drive have?
Some of 1528 Gardenia Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 Gardenia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1528 Gardenia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 Gardenia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1528 Gardenia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1528 Gardenia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1528 Gardenia Drive offers parking.
Does 1528 Gardenia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 Gardenia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 Gardenia Drive have a pool?
No, 1528 Gardenia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1528 Gardenia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1528 Gardenia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 Gardenia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1528 Gardenia Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary