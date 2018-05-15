All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1527 Northaven Drive

1527 Northaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1527 Northaven Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Shiny, clean interior. 3 bedrooms down, private master suite up. Mostly E-Z care laminate flooring. Breakfast bar; SS dishwasher, range-oven & MWO. Decorative tile counters. Open kitchen. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included in separated utility room. Xtra large walk-in pantry. Vaulted ceilings. Stacked formal living room-dining room. Extra efficient HVAC filter system. Children walk 2 minutes to Curtis Middle school & 4 minutes to very desirable Anderson Elem. Just seconds across the street from Celebration Park and sports fields. Community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 Northaven Drive have any available units?
1527 Northaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1527 Northaven Drive have?
Some of 1527 Northaven Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 Northaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1527 Northaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 Northaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1527 Northaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1527 Northaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1527 Northaven Drive offers parking.
Does 1527 Northaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1527 Northaven Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 Northaven Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1527 Northaven Drive has a pool.
Does 1527 Northaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 1527 Northaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 Northaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1527 Northaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
