1527 Northaven Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Shiny, clean interior. 3 bedrooms down, private master suite up. Mostly E-Z care laminate flooring. Breakfast bar; SS dishwasher, range-oven & MWO. Decorative tile counters. Open kitchen. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included in separated utility room. Xtra large walk-in pantry. Vaulted ceilings. Stacked formal living room-dining room. Extra efficient HVAC filter system. Children walk 2 minutes to Curtis Middle school & 4 minutes to very desirable Anderson Elem. Just seconds across the street from Celebration Park and sports fields. Community pool.