Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:13 AM

1526 Silver Spur Drive

1526 Silver Spur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1526 Silver Spur Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Lost Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice 3 bedroom home located in Lost Creek Ranch. Property features 2 full bathrooms, 2 car rear entry garage, spacious family room, corner fireplace, split master with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closets, formal dining & breakfast area with a view! Gorgeous backyard, beautifully landscaped front & back with Oklahoma flagstone stepping stones, patio built for entertaining, community pool, jogging trail, bike path, park, ponds & fountains all within walking distance. Minutes from Eagle Stadium, shopping, restaurants & entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

