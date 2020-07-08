1526 Silver Spur Drive

Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom home located in Lost Creek Ranch. Property features 2 full bathrooms, 2 car rear entry garage, spacious family room, corner fireplace, split master with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closets, formal dining & breakfast area with a view! Gorgeous backyard, beautifully landscaped front & back with Oklahoma flagstone stepping stones, patio built for entertaining, community pool, jogging trail, bike path, park, ponds & fountains all within walking distance. Minutes from Eagle Stadium, shopping, restaurants & entertainment.