1514 High Country Lane

4 bedroom, 2 bath home close to community pool. Very clean. Open layout with gas stove in the kitchen. Stacked formal living and dining. 4th bedroom could easily be converted to an office. Great backyard with 8 foot fence and covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
