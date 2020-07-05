1512 Westchase Drive

Beautiful home on quiet cul-de-sac. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets; master has a walk-THROUGH closet! close to shopping and dining, open floor plan. Spacious kitchen with refrigerator included (if desired). Washer & Dryer included as well.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
