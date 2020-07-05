All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1512 Westchase Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1512 Westchase Drive
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:29 PM

1512 Westchase Drive

1512 Westchase Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1512 Westchase Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Bethany Ridge Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful home on quiet cul-de-sac. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets; master has a walk-THROUGH closet!
close to shopping and dining, open floor plan. Spacious kitchen with refrigerator included (if desired). Washer & Dryer included as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Westchase Drive have any available units?
1512 Westchase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 Westchase Drive have?
Some of 1512 Westchase Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Westchase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Westchase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Westchase Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1512 Westchase Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1512 Westchase Drive offer parking?
No, 1512 Westchase Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1512 Westchase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1512 Westchase Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Westchase Drive have a pool?
No, 1512 Westchase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Westchase Drive have accessible units?
No, 1512 Westchase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Westchase Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Westchase Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary