Allen, TX
1511 Westmont Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1511 Westmont Drive

1511 Westmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1511 Westmont Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Suncreek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous Home is sought after SunCreek community. Immaculate and ready to lease right away. Well maintained home. 3 car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Westmont Drive have any available units?
1511 Westmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 Westmont Drive have?
Some of 1511 Westmont Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 Westmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Westmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Westmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1511 Westmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1511 Westmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1511 Westmont Drive offers parking.
Does 1511 Westmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 Westmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Westmont Drive have a pool?
No, 1511 Westmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1511 Westmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1511 Westmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Westmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 Westmont Drive has units with dishwashers.

