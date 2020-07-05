All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1510 Evergreen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1510 Evergreen Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1510 Evergreen Drive

1510 Evergreen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1510 Evergreen Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Greengate

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Evergreen Drive have any available units?
1510 Evergreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 1510 Evergreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Evergreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Evergreen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 Evergreen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1510 Evergreen Drive offer parking?
No, 1510 Evergreen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1510 Evergreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Evergreen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Evergreen Drive have a pool?
No, 1510 Evergreen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Evergreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1510 Evergreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Evergreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 Evergreen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 Evergreen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 Evergreen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary