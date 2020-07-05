Rent Calculator
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1507 Clover Drive
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:32 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1507 Clover Drive
1507 Clover Drive
·
No Longer Available
Allen
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments under $1,200
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location
1507 Clover Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Greengate
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
1 story home 3 or 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car rear entry garage is Ready for occupancy. Frig, washer and dryer included. Apply online 40.00 per person over 18
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1507 Clover Drive have any available units?
1507 Clover Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Allen, TX
.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Allen Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1507 Clover Drive have?
Some of 1507 Clover Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1507 Clover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1507 Clover Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 Clover Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1507 Clover Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Allen
.
Does 1507 Clover Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1507 Clover Drive offers parking.
Does 1507 Clover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1507 Clover Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 Clover Drive have a pool?
No, 1507 Clover Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1507 Clover Drive have accessible units?
No, 1507 Clover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 Clover Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1507 Clover Drive has units with dishwashers.
