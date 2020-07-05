3 Bedroom home has study with closet off kitchen which could be used as 4th bedroom. Great home in Allen with 3 Bedrooms with study off kitchen, Wood laminate, ceramic tile flooring, 2 living areas and large fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1507 Clover Dr have any available units?
1507 Clover Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 1507 Clover Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1507 Clover Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.