All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1507 Balboa Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1507 Balboa Lane
Last updated April 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

1507 Balboa Lane

1507 Balboa Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1507 Balboa Lane, Allen, TX 75002
Parkside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 Balboa Lane have any available units?
1507 Balboa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 Balboa Lane have?
Some of 1507 Balboa Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 Balboa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1507 Balboa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 Balboa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1507 Balboa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1507 Balboa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1507 Balboa Lane offers parking.
Does 1507 Balboa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 Balboa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 Balboa Lane have a pool?
No, 1507 Balboa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1507 Balboa Lane have accessible units?
No, 1507 Balboa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 Balboa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1507 Balboa Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary