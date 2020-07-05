All apartments in Allen
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:07 PM

15 Harper Drive

15 Harper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15 Harper Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Heritage Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Harper Drive have any available units?
15 Harper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 15 Harper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15 Harper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Harper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15 Harper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 15 Harper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15 Harper Drive offers parking.
Does 15 Harper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Harper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Harper Drive have a pool?
No, 15 Harper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15 Harper Drive have accessible units?
No, 15 Harper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Harper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Harper Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Harper Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Harper Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

