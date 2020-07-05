Rent Calculator
Allen, TX
/
15 Harper Drive
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:07 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15 Harper Drive
15 Harper Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
15 Harper Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Heritage Park
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15 Harper Drive have any available units?
15 Harper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Allen, TX
.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Allen Rent Report
.
Is 15 Harper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15 Harper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Harper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15 Harper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Allen
.
Does 15 Harper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15 Harper Drive offers parking.
Does 15 Harper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Harper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Harper Drive have a pool?
No, 15 Harper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15 Harper Drive have accessible units?
No, 15 Harper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Harper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Harper Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Harper Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Harper Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
