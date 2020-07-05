All apartments in Allen
1437 Yosemite Drive

1437 Yosemite Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1437 Yosemite Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Parkside

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Great Paul Taylor Homes warm floor plan house. High ceiling Family opens to Kitchen and nook. Built in microwave. Master down stairs. 3 bedrooms and game room upstairs. Great conditions. Nice Allen school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 Yosemite Drive have any available units?
1437 Yosemite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1437 Yosemite Drive have?
Some of 1437 Yosemite Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1437 Yosemite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1437 Yosemite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 Yosemite Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1437 Yosemite Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1437 Yosemite Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1437 Yosemite Drive offers parking.
Does 1437 Yosemite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1437 Yosemite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 Yosemite Drive have a pool?
No, 1437 Yosemite Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1437 Yosemite Drive have accessible units?
No, 1437 Yosemite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 Yosemite Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1437 Yosemite Drive has units with dishwashers.

