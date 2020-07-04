All apartments in Allen
Last updated October 26 2019 at 8:36 AM

1420 W. Mcdermott Drive

1420 West Mcdermott Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1420 West Mcdermott Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful Apartment community, spacious walk in closet, HUGE bathroom. Moving for work-sad to leave such a beautiful space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 W. Mcdermott Drive have any available units?
1420 W. Mcdermott Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 1420 W. Mcdermott Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1420 W. Mcdermott Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 W. Mcdermott Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1420 W. Mcdermott Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1420 W. Mcdermott Drive offer parking?
No, 1420 W. Mcdermott Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1420 W. Mcdermott Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 W. Mcdermott Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 W. Mcdermott Drive have a pool?
No, 1420 W. Mcdermott Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1420 W. Mcdermott Drive have accessible units?
No, 1420 W. Mcdermott Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 W. Mcdermott Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 W. Mcdermott Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 W. Mcdermott Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 W. Mcdermott Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

