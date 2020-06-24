All apartments in Allen
Last updated July 21 2019 at 11:56 AM

1420 Country Lane

1420 Country Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Country Lane, Allen, TX 75002
Country Meadow

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Country Lane have any available units?
1420 Country Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 1420 Country Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Country Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Country Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 Country Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1420 Country Lane offer parking?
No, 1420 Country Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1420 Country Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Country Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Country Lane have a pool?
No, 1420 Country Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Country Lane have accessible units?
No, 1420 Country Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Country Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 Country Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 Country Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 Country Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

