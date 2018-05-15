All apartments in Allen
1408 Quail Run Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1408 Quail Run Drive

1408 Quail Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1408 Quail Run Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Country Meadow

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Quail Run Drive have any available units?
1408 Quail Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 1408 Quail Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Quail Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Quail Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1408 Quail Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1408 Quail Run Drive offer parking?
No, 1408 Quail Run Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1408 Quail Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Quail Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Quail Run Drive have a pool?
No, 1408 Quail Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Quail Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 1408 Quail Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Quail Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 Quail Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 Quail Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1408 Quail Run Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

