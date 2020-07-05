All apartments in Allen
1407 Clover Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:59 AM

1407 Clover Drive

1407 Clover Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1407 Clover Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Greengate

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fees and admin fee**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,718 sq ft, 1 story home in Allen! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Clover Drive have any available units?
1407 Clover Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 1407 Clover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Clover Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Clover Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 Clover Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1407 Clover Drive offer parking?
No, 1407 Clover Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1407 Clover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Clover Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Clover Drive have a pool?
No, 1407 Clover Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Clover Drive have accessible units?
No, 1407 Clover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Clover Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 Clover Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Clover Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 Clover Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

