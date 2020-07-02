All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1403 Glen Ellen Court

1403 Glen Ellen Court · No Longer Available
Location

1403 Glen Ellen Court, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Magnificent 5 bedroom house in Allen ISD located close to Celebration Park. This freshly painted and landscaped house is ready for immediate move in. Flexible floor plan with 2 living areas downstairs and game room upstairs. Master bedroom downstairs. Large garage has plenty of room for extra storage space. No smoking. Pets negotiable. Check availability date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 Glen Ellen Court have any available units?
1403 Glen Ellen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1403 Glen Ellen Court have?
Some of 1403 Glen Ellen Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 Glen Ellen Court currently offering any rent specials?
1403 Glen Ellen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 Glen Ellen Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1403 Glen Ellen Court is pet friendly.
Does 1403 Glen Ellen Court offer parking?
Yes, 1403 Glen Ellen Court offers parking.
Does 1403 Glen Ellen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 Glen Ellen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 Glen Ellen Court have a pool?
No, 1403 Glen Ellen Court does not have a pool.
Does 1403 Glen Ellen Court have accessible units?
No, 1403 Glen Ellen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 Glen Ellen Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1403 Glen Ellen Court does not have units with dishwashers.

