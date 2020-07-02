1403 Glen Ellen Court

Amenities

Magnificent 5 bedroom house in Allen ISD located close to Celebration Park. This freshly painted and landscaped house is ready for immediate move in. Flexible floor plan with 2 living areas downstairs and game room upstairs. Master bedroom downstairs. Large garage has plenty of room for extra storage space. No smoking. Pets negotiable. Check availability date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.