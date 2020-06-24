All apartments in Allen
1325 Flameleaf Drive
Last updated March 18 2019 at 7:57 PM

1325 Flameleaf Drive

1325 Flameleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1325 Flameleaf Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Greengate

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Flameleaf Drive have any available units?
1325 Flameleaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 1325 Flameleaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Flameleaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Flameleaf Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1325 Flameleaf Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1325 Flameleaf Drive offer parking?
No, 1325 Flameleaf Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1325 Flameleaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Flameleaf Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Flameleaf Drive have a pool?
No, 1325 Flameleaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Flameleaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 1325 Flameleaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Flameleaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 Flameleaf Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 Flameleaf Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1325 Flameleaf Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

