Allen, TX
1324 Woodmoor Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1324 Woodmoor Drive

1324 Woodmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1324 Woodmoor Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Glendover Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Woodmoor Drive have any available units?
1324 Woodmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 Woodmoor Drive have?
Some of 1324 Woodmoor Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Woodmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Woodmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Woodmoor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1324 Woodmoor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1324 Woodmoor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1324 Woodmoor Drive offers parking.
Does 1324 Woodmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Woodmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Woodmoor Drive have a pool?
No, 1324 Woodmoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Woodmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 1324 Woodmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Woodmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 Woodmoor Drive has units with dishwashers.

