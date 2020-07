Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Ready for immediate move in!! Nicely updated home for lease in Allen. With fresh paint and fixtures, home is ready for new tenants. This home features tile throughout, with a large family room open to kitchen and nook. Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator are included. Large fully fenced backyard perfect for entertaining and playing. Don't miss out on this one! Easy access to shopping, highways and schools.