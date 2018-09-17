1316 Kerrville Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Prime West Allen location in Twin Creeks! Wrought iron door, hardwood floors, elegant staircase with iron spindles, floor to ceiling stone fireplace, & extensive crown moulding. Kitchen features granite countertops, large island, 6-burner gas cooktop, pot filler, touch faucet, custom cabinets with roll out shelves, double oven, SS appliances, & walk-in pantry. Large private master suite with luxury bath, travertine tile, dual sinks, granite countertops, oversized tub, & custom walk-in closet system. Premium landscaping, board on board fence, covered patio, extended pergola & custom flagstone design. Study, media room, & game room with wet bar. Media & living room speakers, screen, & refrigerator stay!