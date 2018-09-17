All apartments in Allen
Allen, TX
1316 Kerrville Drive
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:29 PM

1316 Kerrville Drive

1316 Kerrville Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1316 Kerrville Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Prime West Allen location in Twin Creeks! Wrought iron door, hardwood floors, elegant staircase with iron spindles, floor to ceiling stone fireplace, & extensive crown moulding. Kitchen features granite countertops, large island, 6-burner gas cooktop, pot filler, touch faucet, custom cabinets with roll out shelves, double oven, SS appliances, & walk-in pantry. Large private master suite with luxury bath, travertine tile, dual sinks, granite countertops, oversized tub, & custom walk-in closet system. Premium landscaping, board on board fence, covered patio, extended pergola & custom flagstone design. Study, media room, & game room with wet bar. Media & living room speakers, screen, & refrigerator stay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Kerrville Drive have any available units?
1316 Kerrville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 Kerrville Drive have?
Some of 1316 Kerrville Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 Kerrville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Kerrville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Kerrville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1316 Kerrville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1316 Kerrville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1316 Kerrville Drive offers parking.
Does 1316 Kerrville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 Kerrville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Kerrville Drive have a pool?
No, 1316 Kerrville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1316 Kerrville Drive have accessible units?
No, 1316 Kerrville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Kerrville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 Kerrville Drive has units with dishwashers.

