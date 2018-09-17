1316 Kerrville Drive

Amenities
Prime West Allen location in Twin Creeks! Wrought iron door, hardwood floors, elegant staircase with iron spindles, floor to ceiling stone fireplace, & extensive crown moulding. Kitchen features granite countertops, large island, 6-burner gas cooktop, pot filler, touch faucet, custom cabinets with roll out shelves, double oven, SS appliances, & walk-in pantry. Large private master suite with luxury bath, travertine tile, dual sinks, granite countertops, oversized tub, & custom walk-in closet system. Premium landscaping, board on board fence, covered patio, extended pergola & custom flagstone design. Study, media room, & game room with wet bar. Media & living room speakers, screen, & refrigerator stay!