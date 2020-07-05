Rent Calculator
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:25 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1315 Flameleaf Dr
1315 Flameleaf Drive
·
No Longer Available
Allen
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments under $1,200
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location
1315 Flameleaf Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Greengate
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1315 Flameleaf Dr, Allen, TX 75002 - Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
(RLNE4892704)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1315 Flameleaf Dr have any available units?
1315 Flameleaf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Allen, TX
.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Allen Rent Report
.
Is 1315 Flameleaf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Flameleaf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Flameleaf Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 Flameleaf Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1315 Flameleaf Dr offer parking?
No, 1315 Flameleaf Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1315 Flameleaf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 Flameleaf Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Flameleaf Dr have a pool?
No, 1315 Flameleaf Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1315 Flameleaf Dr have accessible units?
No, 1315 Flameleaf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Flameleaf Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 Flameleaf Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 Flameleaf Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1315 Flameleaf Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
