All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1315 Flameleaf Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1315 Flameleaf Dr
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:25 AM

1315 Flameleaf Dr

1315 Flameleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1315 Flameleaf Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Greengate

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1315 Flameleaf Dr, Allen, TX 75002 - Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

(RLNE4892704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Flameleaf Dr have any available units?
1315 Flameleaf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 1315 Flameleaf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Flameleaf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Flameleaf Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 Flameleaf Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1315 Flameleaf Dr offer parking?
No, 1315 Flameleaf Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1315 Flameleaf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 Flameleaf Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Flameleaf Dr have a pool?
No, 1315 Flameleaf Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1315 Flameleaf Dr have accessible units?
No, 1315 Flameleaf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Flameleaf Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 Flameleaf Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 Flameleaf Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1315 Flameleaf Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary