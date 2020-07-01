All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1314 Timberbend Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1314 Timberbend Trail
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:31 PM

1314 Timberbend Trail

1314 Timberbend Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1314 Timberbend Trail, Allen, TX 75002
Timberbend

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Holiday Special - Free half Month's rent if lease signed by 12.21.19! Large deck out back, close to Shops of Allen and Shops of Fairview. Vaulted ceilings and large windows. Ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 Timberbend Trail have any available units?
1314 Timberbend Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 1314 Timberbend Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1314 Timberbend Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 Timberbend Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1314 Timberbend Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1314 Timberbend Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1314 Timberbend Trail offers parking.
Does 1314 Timberbend Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 Timberbend Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 Timberbend Trail have a pool?
No, 1314 Timberbend Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1314 Timberbend Trail have accessible units?
No, 1314 Timberbend Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 Timberbend Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1314 Timberbend Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1314 Timberbend Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1314 Timberbend Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Sublet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary