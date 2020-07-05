All apartments in Allen
Last updated July 30 2019 at 12:07 PM

1314 Clearview Drive

1314 Clearview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1314 Clearview Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Timberbend

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 Clearview Drive have any available units?
1314 Clearview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 1314 Clearview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1314 Clearview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 Clearview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1314 Clearview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1314 Clearview Drive offer parking?
No, 1314 Clearview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1314 Clearview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 Clearview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 Clearview Drive have a pool?
No, 1314 Clearview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1314 Clearview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1314 Clearview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 Clearview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 Clearview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1314 Clearview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1314 Clearview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

