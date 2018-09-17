All apartments in Allen
1313 Timberview Drive
1313 Timberview Drive

1313 Timberview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1313 Timberview Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Timberbend

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$500 NOVEMBER RENT! Apply at Havenbrook Homes. Located near shopping, restaurants and parks. Ready for move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Timberview Drive have any available units?
1313 Timberview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 Timberview Drive have?
Some of 1313 Timberview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Timberview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Timberview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Timberview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1313 Timberview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1313 Timberview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1313 Timberview Drive offers parking.
Does 1313 Timberview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 Timberview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Timberview Drive have a pool?
No, 1313 Timberview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Timberview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1313 Timberview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Timberview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 Timberview Drive has units with dishwashers.

