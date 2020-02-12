1311 Constellation Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious 2 story home near highly rated schools including Ereckson Middle and Fossie Floyd Green Elementary. Open concept kitchen features a huge island and lots of counter and storage space. First floor master suite features lots of natural light, a spacious closet and an attached bathroom with a garden tub, separate shower, and dual vanities. Spacious upstairs living area makes a great game room and overlooks the downstairs. Just minutes from major highways including 121 and 75. Near dining, shopping and entertainment and just a short commute to Downtown Dallas. Owner will accept 6+ month leases and is offering a discounted rate of $2200 per month for a lease with a six month lease term.