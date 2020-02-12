All apartments in Allen
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:40 AM

1311 Constellation Drive

1311 Constellation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Constellation Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spacious 2 story home near highly rated schools including Ereckson Middle and Fossie Floyd Green Elementary. Open concept kitchen features a huge island and lots of counter and storage space. First floor master suite features lots of natural light, a spacious closet and an attached bathroom with a garden tub, separate shower, and dual vanities. Spacious upstairs living area makes a great game room and overlooks the downstairs. Just minutes from major highways including 121 and 75. Near dining, shopping and entertainment and just a short commute to Downtown Dallas. Owner will accept 6+ month leases and is offering a discounted rate of $2200 per month for a lease with a six month lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Constellation Drive have any available units?
1311 Constellation Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Constellation Drive have?
Some of 1311 Constellation Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Constellation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Constellation Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Constellation Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1311 Constellation Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1311 Constellation Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Constellation Drive offers parking.
Does 1311 Constellation Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Constellation Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Constellation Drive have a pool?
No, 1311 Constellation Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Constellation Drive have accessible units?
No, 1311 Constellation Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Constellation Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 Constellation Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

