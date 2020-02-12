1311 Clearview Drive

Nice 2 story home, 2 dining and 1 living with fireplace on 1st floor. All beds and 2 baths up. Fence and large backyard. FRESH interior paint, new carpet and new flooring in kitchen. Home will be professionally cleaned.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
