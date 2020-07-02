1307 Lighthouse Lane

Amenities
Great W. Allen neighborhood. This home has been completed renovated with granite throughout, wood flooring in the family and formal dining. 3 car garage and in-ground pool with private backyard. The kitchen features eat in area, stainless appliances, gas 5 burner cooktop, convection oven. Master is tucked away with updated bath. Walk-in closet and CF. 3 bedrooms and a game room up. Washer-Dryer included, stainless refrigerator optional. Price includes weekly pool service and bi-weekly mowing.