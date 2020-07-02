All apartments in Allen
1307 Lighthouse Lane
1307 Lighthouse Lane

1307 Lighthouse Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1307 Lighthouse Lane, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Great W. Allen neighborhood. This home has been completed renovated with granite throughout, wood flooring in the family and formal dining. 3 car garage and in-ground pool with private backyard. The kitchen features eat in area, stainless appliances, gas 5 burner cooktop, convection oven. Master is tucked away with updated bath. Walk-in closet and CF. 3 bedrooms and a game room up. Washer-Dryer included, stainless refrigerator optional. Price includes weekly pool service and bi-weekly mowing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Lighthouse Lane have any available units?
1307 Lighthouse Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 Lighthouse Lane have?
Some of 1307 Lighthouse Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 Lighthouse Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Lighthouse Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Lighthouse Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1307 Lighthouse Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1307 Lighthouse Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1307 Lighthouse Lane offers parking.
Does 1307 Lighthouse Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1307 Lighthouse Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Lighthouse Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1307 Lighthouse Lane has a pool.
Does 1307 Lighthouse Lane have accessible units?
No, 1307 Lighthouse Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Lighthouse Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1307 Lighthouse Lane has units with dishwashers.

