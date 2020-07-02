1307 Lighthouse Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Great W. Allen neighborhood. This home has been completed renovated with granite throughout, wood flooring in the family and formal dining. 3 car garage and in-ground pool with private backyard. The kitchen features eat in area, stainless appliances, gas 5 burner cooktop, convection oven. Master is tucked away with updated bath. Walk-in closet and CF. 3 bedrooms and a game room up. Washer-Dryer included, stainless refrigerator optional. Price includes weekly pool service and bi-weekly mowing.