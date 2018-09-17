All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1304 Winecup Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1304 Winecup Court
Last updated June 9 2019 at 9:50 AM

1304 Winecup Court

1304 Winecup Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1304 Winecup Court, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Winecup Court have any available units?
1304 Winecup Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 Winecup Court have?
Some of 1304 Winecup Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Winecup Court currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Winecup Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Winecup Court pet-friendly?
No, 1304 Winecup Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1304 Winecup Court offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Winecup Court offers parking.
Does 1304 Winecup Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Winecup Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Winecup Court have a pool?
No, 1304 Winecup Court does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Winecup Court have accessible units?
No, 1304 Winecup Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Winecup Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 Winecup Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary