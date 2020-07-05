All apartments in Allen
Last updated June 30 2020 at 5:41 PM

1206 Spring Creek Drive

1206 Spring Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1206 Spring Creek Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Cottonwood Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Wonderful 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,157 sqft, 1 story home in Allen! Plenty of natural lighting! Living room with brick fireplace. Formal dining area off of living room. Kitchen with granite counter tops and white cabinets! Breakfast area off of kitchen. Master suite with dual sinks, garden tub and walk in shower! Backyard with patio, great for relaxing! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

BEWARE OF SCAMS
WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:
5 MILES
LETGO
CRAIGSLIST
OFFER UP
FACEBOOK
WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Spring Creek Drive have any available units?
1206 Spring Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Spring Creek Drive have?
Some of 1206 Spring Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Spring Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Spring Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Spring Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1206 Spring Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1206 Spring Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 1206 Spring Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1206 Spring Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Spring Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Spring Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1206 Spring Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Spring Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1206 Spring Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Spring Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 Spring Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

