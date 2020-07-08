All apartments in Allen
Allen, TX
1205 Meadowgate Drive
1205 Meadowgate Drive

1205 Meadowgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Meadowgate Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 4 bedrooms with the most desirable floor plan with covered porch.Easy access to highway,park,shopping and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Meadowgate Drive have any available units?
1205 Meadowgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Meadowgate Drive have?
Some of 1205 Meadowgate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Meadowgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Meadowgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Meadowgate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Meadowgate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1205 Meadowgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Meadowgate Drive offers parking.
Does 1205 Meadowgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Meadowgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Meadowgate Drive have a pool?
No, 1205 Meadowgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Meadowgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 1205 Meadowgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Meadowgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1205 Meadowgate Drive has units with dishwashers.

