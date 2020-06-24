All apartments in Allen
1205 Crestwood Court
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:07 PM

1205 Crestwood Court

1205 Crestwood Court · No Longer Available
1205 Crestwood Court, Allen, TX 75002
Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees with an approved application!**

Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,090 sq ft, 1 story home in Allen! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Crestwood Court have any available units?
1205 Crestwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Crestwood Court have?
Some of 1205 Crestwood Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Crestwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Crestwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Crestwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Crestwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Crestwood Court offer parking?
No, 1205 Crestwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 1205 Crestwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Crestwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Crestwood Court have a pool?
No, 1205 Crestwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Crestwood Court have accessible units?
No, 1205 Crestwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Crestwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Crestwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.

